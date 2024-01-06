AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,742 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of AudioCodes worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 146.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AUDC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,460. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.