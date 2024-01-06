Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,739 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

ADSK stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.52. 1,137,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $245.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

