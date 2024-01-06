Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 4.4%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 499,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 707,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AUTL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.