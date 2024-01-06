Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 402.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

