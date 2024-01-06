Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.
Automax Motors Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.
About Automax Motors
Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.
