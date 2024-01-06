AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.20.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE AVB opened at $182.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

