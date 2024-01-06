Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

