Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 118,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 281,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,234. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.