Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Increased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 281,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,234. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

