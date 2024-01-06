AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,219.00

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,219 ($40.99) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($40.99). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($40.99), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
AVEVA Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,219 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,219. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.
AVEVA Group Company Profile
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
