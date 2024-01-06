Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares trading hands.
Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
