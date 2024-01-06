Bank of America Downgrades Ball (NYSE:BALL) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $61.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.56.

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

