Bank of America Downgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Wagner bought 21,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 459.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,541 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

