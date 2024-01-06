Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,102,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.61. 438,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,522. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

