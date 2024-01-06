Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banner comprises approximately 0.8% of Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 923.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 88.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

