Banta Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Banta Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 302,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 469,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 583,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 199,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

