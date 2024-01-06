Banta Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,487.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. 132,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

