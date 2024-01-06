Banta Asset Management LP Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 500,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.