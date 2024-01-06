Banta Asset Management LP Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,675 shares during the quarter. Veritone comprises approximately 8.1% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 6.79% of Veritone worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Veritone by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 332,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Veritone by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Steelberg bought 49,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $101,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VERI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 277,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,115. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

