Banta Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Banta Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. 283,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,742. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

