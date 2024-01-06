Banta Asset Management LP Purchases 37,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Banta Asset Management LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 3.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,156. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1274 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

