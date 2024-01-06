Barclays Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $43.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

