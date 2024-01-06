Barclays Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $296.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $247.00 to $296.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXON. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.82.

Shares of AXON opened at $244.21 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $166.14 and a twelve month high of $260.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

