Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.51.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

