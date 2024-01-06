Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.09.

Baxter International stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

