BCK Partners Inc. Buys 583 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

