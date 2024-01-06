Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

