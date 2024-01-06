Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.9% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 4.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.