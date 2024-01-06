Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

