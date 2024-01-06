Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $254,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $26,850,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 15.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $9,415,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 411,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $29.35 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,752. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

