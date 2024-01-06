Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $338,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

