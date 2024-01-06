Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

