Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $547.52

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.52 ($6.97) and traded as high as GBX 549 ($6.99). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 549 ($6.99), with a volume of 1,052,580 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.19) to GBX 780 ($9.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 860 ($10.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 845.14 ($10.76).

The company has a current ratio of 290.63, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 543.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 547.28. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle purchased 27,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £147,481.68 ($187,802.98). Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

