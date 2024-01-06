Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.42

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €123.42 ($135.63) and traded as high as €136.10 ($149.56). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €135.30 ($148.68), with a volume of 191,170 shares traded.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

