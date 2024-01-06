Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

