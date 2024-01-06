Bellevue Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $73.01. 21,474,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,090,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

