Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,830 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. 1,088,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,831. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

