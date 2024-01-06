Bensler LLC Buys Shares of 1,684 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bensler LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

