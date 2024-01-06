Bensler LLC Invests $294,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.