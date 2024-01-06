BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,337.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.86 ($29.77).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.01) to GBX 2,150 ($27.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,320 ($29.54) to GBX 2,550 ($32.47) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BHP
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.