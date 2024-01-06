BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,337.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.86 ($29.77).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.01) to GBX 2,150 ($27.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,320 ($29.54) to GBX 2,550 ($32.47) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,599 ($33.10) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,499.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,380.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.68). The company has a market cap of £131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,299.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

