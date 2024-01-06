BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.43. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1,284,640 shares.
BIO-key International Stock Down 10.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
BIO-key International Company Profile
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
