BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.43. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1,284,640 shares.

BIO-key International Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 136.97% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

BIO-key International Company Profile

In other news, CEO Michael W. Depasquale acquired 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $28,047.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael W. Depasquale purchased 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $28,047.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James David Sullivan purchased 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,757.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,942.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $76,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.