Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $302.22

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.22 and traded as high as $315.80. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $315.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $632.12 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

