BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

