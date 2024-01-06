BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. 681,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.