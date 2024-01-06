Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading 21.9% Higher

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) traded up 21.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. 276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,757% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Bioqual Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioqual had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

