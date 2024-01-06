Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 0.9 %

BGI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Articles

