Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Up 4.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 18,348,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,103% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
