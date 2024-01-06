BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.75. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 17,172 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,779 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $60,390.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,733,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,117,426.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 126,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $133,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.