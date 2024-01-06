BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.75. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 17,172 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $133,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.