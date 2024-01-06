BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000.

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.43. 399,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

