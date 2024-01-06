Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 0.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.21. 2,718,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,981. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

